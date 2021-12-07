Aviation Cyber Security Market Trends, Growth, Opportunity, Top Companies, Industry Report and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aviation Cyber Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aviation cyber security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. The aviation industry is increasingly depending on various digital, internet-connected services. These services are used in various interconnected systems ranging from air navigation systems and onboard aircraft control to flight information systems and security screening. The large-scale connectivity has exposed data vulnerability to cybercriminals, thus enabling operational disruptions, which, in turn, has necessitated the utilization of cybersecurity solutions in the aviation industry. Aviation cybersecurity systems help to monitor threats, maintain security and ensure smooth functioning of various systems in the industry.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

A rapid rise in the establishment of airports and the development of improved infrastructure are majorly influencing the global aviation cyber security market growth. This is further supported by the growing number of air travelers due to rising disposable incomes and reducing prices of flight tickets. Besides this, there has been an escalating demand for advanced cybersecurity systems in the aviation industry for enabling real-time information on flight schedules, airport-wide process integration, and collaboration. This is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising awareness about the consistent cyber-threats amongst commercial aviation companies, military forces, and governments of various nations is contributing to the market growth.

Aviation Cyber Security Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the aviation cyber security market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

SITA N.V.

Honeywell International Inc.

Airbus SE

BAE Systems Plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Thales Group

Fortinet Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding

General Dynamics Corporation

Unisys Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global aviation cyber security market on the basis of solution type, deployment type, application and region.

Breakup by Solution Type:

Threat Intelligence and Response

Identity and Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Security and Vulnerability Management

Managed Security

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

Airline Management

Air Cargo Management

Airport Management

Air Traffic Control Management

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

