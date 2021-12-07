Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Size, Growth, Key Players, Industry Trends and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global data acquisition system market reached a value of US$ 1.40 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.98% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-acquisition-system-market/requestsample

Data acquisition (DAQ) refers to the process of measuring an electrical or physical phenomenon and converting it into digital forms that can be conveniently manipulated using a computer and software. DAQ systems consist of sensors, signal conditioning, and analog to digital converters (ADC) to collect and convert information regarding voltage, current, temperature, pressure and sound. These solutions aid in processing the incoming signals for further review and analysis. Their function is to acquire and store the data while providing real-time and post-recording visualization and analysis of the same. Consequently, they are increasingly used for the testing of diverse products, including automobiles, aircraft and medical devices.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global data acquisition system market is primarily driven by the rising need to analyze real-time data for control purposes across numerous industries. The use of DAQ systems provides excellent control and quick response to failure during the manufacturing of diverse commercial products. Since these systems find extensive applications in quality management, process control, combustion analysis, and research and development (R&D), this is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of automation across various industrial processes and the escalating requirement for central monitoring are also contributing to the uptake of DAQ systems. The market is further driven by the increasing deployment of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems in the food and beverages sector in an attempt to monitor food quality. This has impelled the need for efficient DAQ systems in the sector, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market.

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the data acquisition system market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

General Electric (GE) Company

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Company

AMETEK Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments Corporation

ABB Group

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global data acquisition system market on the basis of component type, speed, channel, end user and region.

Breakup by Component Type:

Hardware External Chassis and Modules Plug-In Analog I/O Boards

Software Bundled 3rd Party



Breakup by Speed:

High Speed (>100 KS/s)

Low Speed (<100 KS/s)

Breakup by Channel:

< 32 Channels

32-128 Channels

> 128 Channels

Breakup by End User:

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Automotive and Transportation

Wireless Communication and Infrastructure

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3jvgHmI

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800