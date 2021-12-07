Garment Steamer Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2026

The Garment Steamer Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Product (Clothes, Curtains, Carpets, Others), By Application (Manual Sealing, Machine Sealing), By End Use (Residential, Commercial), and Region.

Garment Steamer Market Insights

Garment steamers, also known as fabric steamers are a device that is used to quickly remove wrinkles from garments and fabrics with the help of high-temperature steam. These steamers are available in different sizes, features, and price ranges to suit different applications. Garment steams are equipped with an improved design which makes steaming clothes an easier chore than mundane ironing. They are easy to use as well as light in weight. It is designed to handle different types of garments such as sheets, clothes, and towels.

The Global Garment Steamer Market is estimated to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2020 to USD 3.6 billion by 2026 at a healthy CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

By product, the garment steamer market has been categorized into clothes, curtains, carpets, and others.

The clothes segment dominated the market with over half of the global market share in 2020.

As clothes are frequently washed as it is used on a daily usage when compared to curtains and carpets, thus demand more usage of garment steamers.

These steamers further offer dust and oil removal capability, thus drives the segment growth.

By region, the European market exhibited the highest market share in 2020. The region is led by the UK followed by Germany and France. The regional market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for advanced home appliances as well rapidly increasing working women population. For instance, the household appliance industry was valued at almost USD 4 billion in Germany.

Research Methodology

The Garment Steamer Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Garment Steamer Market –

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Jiffy Steamer (The US),

Rowenta (Germany),

Conair (The US),

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE (The UAE),

Midea Group Co., Ltd. (China),

Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd. (China),

AB Electrolux (Sweden),

Haier Group Corporation (China), and

Pursteam (The US).

