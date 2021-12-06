Foot Care Products Market set to recoup post COVID-19

The Foot Care Products Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Product (Foot Repair Ointment, Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Others), By Application (Sports & Athletics, Medical, Personal Comfort), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Online Stores, Others), and Region.

Foot Care Products Market Insights

Feet suffered from blisters to ingrown toenails to arthritis, injured feet are a public health concern. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) reports that around 43.1 million residents in the US suffer from foot problems which nearly equals 1 in every 6 people. Foot care products include all products in the remedial and preventive care of foot and ankle. Every person walks around 115,000 miles during his/her average lifetime, and about 30% of the people face foot problems at some point in their lives.

The Global Foot Care Products Market is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 4.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of over 7.2% during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on products, the global foot care products market has been categorized into foot repair ointment, foot creams, foot cleansing lotions, slough scrub products, others.

Among these, the foot creams segment witnessed the largest market share in 2020.

Cosmetic and personal care products are gaining popularity among target consumers, due to convenient packaging design.

Furthermore, due to their creamy texture, these creams help to keep the feet hydrated, preventing dry skin, thus bolstering the segment growth.

By region, the Asia Pacific market held the largest market share in 2020 and is estimated to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

This is majorly attributed to an increase in purchasing power, rapid urbanization, preference for different personal care & cosmetic products, and the presence of a wide consumer base.

Also, the consumers are shifting towards organic and natural ingredients instead of chemical-based, thus offering lucrative opportunities to the market participants.

Research Methodology

The Foot Care Products Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Foot Care Products Market –

Johnson & Johnson (The US),

Del Laboratories (The US),

HoMedics (The US),

PediFix, Inc (The US),

Alva-Amco Pharmacal, Inc, (The US),

Revlon (The US),

Aetna Foot Products (The US),

Blistex Inc (The US),

Glaxosmithkline Plc (UK), and

Miracle of Aloe (The US).

