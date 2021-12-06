Food Dryer Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2022-2026

The Food Dryer Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Type (Conduction, Convection, Radiation), By Application (Nuts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish & Seafood, Meat & Meat Products, Herbs & Spices, Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region – COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2026.

Food Dryer Market Insights

Food dryer is a kitchen equipment that enables to remove moisture from food in order to improve its shelf life. It operates by using fan, air vents, heating element, and food trays within the device. Food dryers improve the shelf life of the food by preventing the growth of microbes such as mold, yeast, and bacteria by the removal of moisture. A food dryer uses the source of heat and flow of air to lower the moisture content of the food. It enables to preserve the natural nutrients as it simply eliminates the water from food, thus ensures sustaining healthy enzymes and vitamins.

The Global Food Dryer Market is estimated to grow from USD xx million in 2020 to USD xx million by 2026 at a healthy CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on end use, the residential segment is estimated to account for a significant market share by the end of forecast period due to increasing purchasing power and growing awareness regarding food wastage.

The countries such as Germany, Spain, the US, Netherlands, and China are the key contributors to the segment growth. The industrial segment is likely to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the review period. This is mainly attributed to the rapid development of food & beverage sector, primarily in the developing countries of China and India.

By region, the Europe dominated the food dryer market in 2020, accounting for about 35% market share.

This is mainly attributed to rapidly growing food and agriculture sectors. Also, the rising demand for dried food products with higher shelf lives coupled with high disposable income is a key factor augmenting the regional product demand. The UK, Germany, Spain, and France have strict norms to prevent food wastage, thus driving the product consumption.

Research Methodology

The Food Dryer Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Food Dryer Market –

The Buhler Holding AG (Switzerland),

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (The U.S.),

Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc. (The U.S.),

Dürr Systems, Inc. (The U.S.),

Cire Technologies Inc. (The U.S.),

Buflovak-PK-Hebeler Process Solutions (The U.S.),

BTU International (BTU International),

Koolatron Corporation (Canada),

National Presto Industries, Inc. (The U.S.),

Tribest Corporation (The U.S.).

