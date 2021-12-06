Energy Efficient Glass Market is Likely to Experience a Strong Growth During 2021-2026

The Energy Efficient Glass Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Coating Type (Hard Coat, Soft Coat), by Glazing Type (Triple Glazing, Double Glazing, and Single Glazing), by End-Use Industry Type (Building & Construction, Automotive, Solar Panel, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Energy Efficient Glass Market Insights

Energy efficient glass is the type of glass that has the property of minimizing the impact of excessive heating and cooling.

Energy efficient glass can be of various types depending upon the coatings on them such as a hard coat or soft coat. Building & construction, automotive, solar panel, and others are the different application areas where energy efficient glass is used.

Energy Efficient Glass Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The growing demand for energy efficient glass in the construction, automotive, and solar panel industries drives the market for energy efficient glass globally.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on the coating type, the market is segmented as hard coat and soft coat. The hard coat segment is estimated to register a higher growth in the coming five years. Low emissivity, durability and easy availability are the factors that drive the growth of the hard coat segment.

Based on the glazing type, the market is segmented as triple glazing, double glazing, and single glazing. The triple glazing segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Excellent low emission properties of triple glazing energy efficient glass have led to its increased adoption from building contractors instead of double-glazing energy efficient glass.

Based on the end-use industry type, the market is segmented as building & construction, automotive, solar panels, and others. The building & construction segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming five years. Growing construction activities in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, owing to increasing population is the major factor driving the growth of the building & construction segment.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for energy efficient glass in the coming five years. In the last few decades, significant investment from various international companies has been made in the region to leverage low-cost labor and dependable supply chain. Further, increasing demand from the end-use industries, rapid urbanization, and the growing disposable income of consumers are the major factors which have led to the dominance of the region in the global energy efficient glass market.

Research Methodology

The Energy Efficient Glass Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Energy Efficient Glass Market –

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A

AGC Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Sisecam Group

Vitro Architectural Glass

Gaurdian Industries

Morley Glass & Glazing

Kaphs S.A.

Sedak GmbH & Co. KG

CSG Holding Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Glass Ind Corp.

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

