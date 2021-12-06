Commercial Standby Generator Sets Market Expected to Rise at A High CAGR, Driving Robust Sales and Revenue till 2026

The Commercial Standby Generator Sets Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Power Rating Type (<75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA, and >750 kVA), by Fuel Type (Diesel, Natural Gas, and Others), by Application Type (Telecom, Healthcare, Data Centers, Educational Institutions, Government Centers, Hospitality, Retail Sales, Agriculture, and Aquaculture), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Commercial Standby Generator Sets Market Insights

Commercial standby generator sets are back-up electrical systems that operate automatically in case of electrical outage. Having a reliable continuous power source, such as a utility supply, these are considered to be ideal for applications.

Commercial standby generator sets market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The prime factor that is contributing to the demand for commercial standby generator sets is the growing need for uninterrupted power supply across the globe.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on the power rating type, the market is segmented as <75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA, and >750 kVA. The <75 kVA segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to the increasing dependency on digitization & information technologies among all businesses and industries.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as telecom, healthcare, data centers, educational institutions, government centers, hospitality, retail sales, agriculture, and aquaculture. The telecom segment is estimated to remain the vanguard in the market over the forecast period, supported by technological development in telecommunication industry and rapid adoption in various businesses.

Based on the fuel type, the market is segmented as diesel, natural gas, and others. The diesel segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by robust distribution channel of diesel.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for commercial standby generator sets during the forecast period. The growth of the region’s market is attributed to the rapid industrialization coupled with limited access to uninterrupted power supply. China and India are the growth engines of the region. North America and Europe are also expected to offer considerable growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The Commercial Standby Generator Sets Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Commercial Standby Generator Sets Market –

Cummins

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Briggs & Stratton

SDMO Industries

Generac

Yamaha Motor Pvt, Ltd.

Powerica Ltd.

Escorts Group

Himoinsa

