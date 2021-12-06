Capnography Equipment Market Growth Rate and Industry Analysis 2020-2025

The Capnography Equipment Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Product Type (Capnometers, Capnography Accessories), by Technology Type (Sidestream Capnography, Mainstream Capnography), by Application Type (Cardiac Care, Trauma and Emergency Care, Respiratory Monitoring, and Others), by End-User Type (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Home Care), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Capnography Equipment Market Insights

Capnography equipment is an equipment that is used to measure the carbon dioxide pressure in the gases for respiration. The equipment shows the pressure of the presence of CO in the form of a graph. The system is used mostly in the case of intensive care or also anesthesia.

Capnography equipment works on sidestream and mainstream and are very much used in important application areas such as cardiac care, emergency care, trauma, respiratory monitoring, and others. Hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and home care are some places where the equipment is mostly used.

Capnography equipment market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The development of portable/point-of-care capnography equipment over pulse oximetry, evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography, and growing number of surgical procedures are some of the major factors that bolster the capnography equipment market globally.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as capnometers and capnography accessories. The capnography accessories segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of capnography equipment during surgeries and post-surgery patient monitoring. Further, growing number of complex and critical surgical procedures across the globe is likely to act as a catalyst towards the growth of the capnography accessories market.

Based on the technology type, the market is segmented as sidestream capnography and mainstream capnography. The mainstream capnography segment is projected to register a higher growth during the forecast period. Mainstream capnography is extensively used in various CO2 monitoring applications as it delivers faster response time, higher accuracy, no loss of samples, and better suitability for neonates and children in comparison to sidestream capnography.

Based on the application type, the capnography equipment market is segmented as cardiac care, trauma and emergency care, respiratory monitoring, and others. The trauma and emergency care segment are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of road accidents and the rising awareness regarding the clinical benefits offered by capnography equipment for the management of trauma cases.

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest market for capnography equipment owing to large target patient population and presence of major device manufacturers in the region. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The Capnography Equipment Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Capnography Equipment Market –

Burtons Medical Equipment, Ltd.,

Criticare Technologies, Inc.,

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.,

Edan Instruments, Inc.,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Masimo Corporation,

Medtronic plc,

Nonin Medical, Inc.,

Smiths Group plc.

