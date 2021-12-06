Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market to Register Incremental Sales Opportunity During 2021-2026

The Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Type (Polymer, Metal, and Others), by Form Type (Powder, Liquid, and Others), by Application Type (Implants & Prosthesis, Prototyping & Surgical Guides, Tissue Engineering, Hearing Aid, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market Insights

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials are materials that are low in viscosity and are helpful in producing tough parts. These are mainly known for their applications for medical purposes.

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials can be of polymer, metal, or others. They are available in powder, liquid, and also in other forms. Implants & prosthesis, prototyping & surgical guides, tissue engineering, hearing aid, and others are some of the application areas where these materials are used.

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period. The increased demand for biocompatible 3D printing materials in medical applications is the major factor that is underpinning the growth of the biocompatible 3D printing materials market globally, during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as implants & prosthesis, prototyping & surgical guides, tissue engineering, hearing aid, and others. The implants & prosthesis segment is estimated to be the largest application segment of the biocompatible 3D printing materials market in the coming five years, in terms of both value and volume. This growth is owing to the increased demand from patients suffering from grave health disorders and rising number of accidents. Prototyping & surgical guides account for the second-largest application of biocompatible 3D printed materials. When made with biocompatible 3D printing materials, they enable clinical training, education, and device testing without the use of human cadavers and animal models. Usually, polymers are the favoured choice for this application. Henceforth, prototyping lessens the dependence on live models and decreases the cost and time for clinical procedures and testing.

In terms of regions, North America is the largest market for biocompatible 3D printing materials and is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period as well. The growth of the market in the region is owing to the presence of leading biocompatible 3D printing companies, consisting of 3D systems (US), who are incessantly striving to pace up their market share through innovation and expansion. Further, the government in North America has undertaken substantial research with respect to healthcare to bring down the cost of various medical applications.

Research Methodology

The Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market –

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.,

Apium Additive Technologies GmbH,

Advanced Solutions, Inc.,

Bioink Solutions, Inc.,

Cellink AB,

Concept Laser GmbH,

Detax Ettlingen,

Evonik Industries AG,

Formlabs, Inc.,

Hoganas AB.

