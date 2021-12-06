GCC Indoor LBS Market Share 2021-2026: Industry Price Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Indoor LBS Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the GCC indoor LBS market is currently witnessing robust growth and is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-indoor-lbs-market/requestsample

Indoor location-based service (LBS) refers to a software solution that is widely used to navigate nearby locations. It involves the use of advanced algorithms, an indoor positioning system (IPS), a global positioning system (GPS), wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) and cellular data to provide real-time information of geographical locations. Consequently, it is widely employed in numerous public places, including shopping malls, hospitals and airports.

The market in the GCC region is primarily driven by continual technological advancements in LBS. For instance, the widespread integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) with these services is creating a positive outlook for the market. Along with this, the increasing investments by public and private agencies in the development of infrastructural projects are also contributing to the market growth across the region. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and significant growth in the tourism sector, are providing an impetus to the market growth further across the region.

GCC Indoor LBS Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the GCC indoor LBS market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the GCC indoor LBS market on the basis of solution type, technology, application, vertical and country.

Breakup by Solution Type:

Analytics and Insights

Campaign Management

Enterprise Services

Location and Alerts

Maps

Proximity Beacons

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Context Aware Technology

OTDOA and E-OTDOA

RFID and NFC

Satellite, Microwave and Infrared Sensing

Others (Wi-Fi/WLAN, UWB, BT/BLE, Beacons, A-GPS, etc.)

Breakup by Application:

Monitoring

Navigation

Tracking

Analytics

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare Life Sciences

Government and Public Buildings

Aerospace and Defense

BFSI

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3iBfTg4

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800