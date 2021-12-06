Saudi Arabia Perfume Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Perfume Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Saudi Arabia perfume market reached a value of US$ 2.0 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Saudi Arabia market to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Perfumes are made of essential oils and fragrances that offer a pleasant smell upon application. Some common natural ingredients used in the production of perfumes include flowers, grasses, spices, roots, balsams, resins, fruits, leaves, woods, gums, and animal secretions. Perfume signifies a person’s personality, style, and individuality, and a good scent can influence mood, behavior, emotions, perception, and human thoughts. The growing consumer inclination towards fine perfumes and exotic ouds in Saudi Arabia, has attracted several international perfume manufacturers to invest in the country.

The emerging trend of personal grooming, along with the rising demand for youth-oriented and exotic fragrances, is primarily driving the Saudi Arabia perfume market. Furthermore, escalating demand for luxury fragrances due to the inflating income levels and elevating standards of living is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, several regional players are introducing rich and warm oriental fragrances with natural ingredients, such as oud, musk, amber and exotic flowers to expand their consumer base. Various other factors, including easy product availability on online retail channels, aggressive promotional activities on social media platforms, and the growing working women population in the country, are anticipated to further drive the Saudi Arabia perfume market in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia Perfume Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the saudi arabia perfume market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the saudi arabia perfume market on the basis of price, gender and product.

Breakup by Price:

Premium Products

Mass Products

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex

Breakup by Product:

Arabic

French

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

