Silicon Carbide Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2026: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Silicon Carbide Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global silicon carbide market reached a value of US$ 760 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Silicon carbide or carborundum is a compound of silica and carbon. It is a hard refractory material that occurs naturally as the rare mineral moissanite. It can also be synthesized artificially in the form of SiC powder. It delivers high power switching applications in extreme environmental conditions and provides high thermal conductivity, resistance to corrosion and abrasions. As a result, silicon carbide finds application across various industries such as aviation, aerospace, automotive, telecommunication, defense and electronics.

The global silicon carbide market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for semiconductor electronic devices that are operated at high temperatures and high voltage. In addition, silicon carbide is also utilized in the manufacturing of various components, including automotive brakes, clutch, detectors, light-emitting diodes (LED), ceramic plates and bulletproof jackets. Besides this, the growing environmental degradation has escalated the demand for silicon carbide as it produces lesser sulfur, aluminum, and nitrogen content and can be recycled. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the use of renewable energy resources for power generation is also positively influencing the market growth.

Silicon Carbide Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global silicon carbide market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AGSCO Corp

Carborundum Universal Limited (Murugappa Group)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Cree Inc.

Entegris Inc.

ESK-SIC GmbH

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Genesic Semiconductor Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Renesas Electronics Corporation

SNAM Abrasives Pvt Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global silicon Carbide market on the basis of product, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

Black Silicon Carbide

Green Silicon Carbide

Others

Breakup by Application:

Steel

Automotive

Aerospace

Military and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

