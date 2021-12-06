Gynecology Devices Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gynecology Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global gynecology devices market reached a value of US$ 10.76 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gynecology-devices-market/requestsample

Gynecology devices are utilized for treating conditions associated with the female reproductive system. They help in performing colposcopy, endometrial biopsy, ovarian cystectomy, loop tubal ligation, intrauterine device (IUD) insertion, electrical excision procedure (LEEP), and dilation and curettage (D&C). At present, there is a rise in the demand for gynecology devices around the world to treat cysts, genital warts, endometriosis, abnormal uterine bleeding, fibroid tumors, ectopic pregnancy, and urinary incontinence. This can be accredited to recent developments in laser technology.

A considerable increase in the number of women with gynecological conditions represents one of the major factors strengthening the growth of the market. Besides this, rising awareness about the advantages of regular check-ups is positively influencing the sales of gynecology devices across the globe. Moreover, the rising popularity of minimally invasive (MI) procedures and the increasing utilization of imaging devices like three-dimensional (3D) endoscopes is expected to impel the market growth.

Gynecology Devices Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global gynecology devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Boston Scientific Corporation

CooperSurgical Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA

General Electric Company

Hologic Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Siemens AG

Stryker Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global gynecology devices market on the basis of product, end use and region.

Breakup by Product:

Surgical Devices

Hand Instruments

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3ELf8Kq

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800