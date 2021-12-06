Gynecology Devices Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast – IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gynecology Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global gynecology devices market reached a value of US$ 10.76 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Gynecology devices are utilized for treating conditions associated with the female reproductive system. They help in performing colposcopy, endometrial biopsy, ovarian cystectomy, loop tubal ligation, intrauterine device (IUD) insertion, electrical excision procedure (LEEP), and dilation and curettage (D&C). At present, there is a rise in the demand for gynecology devices around the world to treat cysts, genital warts, endometriosis, abnormal uterine bleeding, fibroid tumors, ectopic pregnancy, and urinary incontinence. This can be accredited to recent developments in laser technology.
A considerable increase in the number of women with gynecological conditions represents one of the major factors strengthening the growth of the market. Besides this, rising awareness about the advantages of regular check-ups is positively influencing the sales of gynecology devices across the globe. Moreover, the rising popularity of minimally invasive (MI) procedures and the increasing utilization of imaging devices like three-dimensional (3D) endoscopes is expected to impel the market growth.
Gynecology Devices Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global gynecology devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- CooperSurgical Inc.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA
- General Electric Company
- Hologic Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
- Medtronic plc
- Olympus Corporation
- Richard Wolf GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Stryker Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global gynecology devices market on the basis of product, end use and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Surgical Devices
- Hand Instruments
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
