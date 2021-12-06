Aptamers Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Price Trends, Share, Growth and Analysis Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aptamers Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aptamers market reached a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aptamers-market/requestsample

Aptamers refer to short, single-stranded DNA and RNA molecules that bind to particular targets such as proteins, carbohydrates, peptides, toxins, live cells, and small molecules. They are discovered with the help of a directed in vitro evolution technique known as systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX). It involves large libraries of degenerate oligonucleotides that are iteratively and alternately partitioned for target building. Aptamers are also used for therapeutic purposes as they are nonimmunogenic, highly sensitive, less toxic and have no variation with different preparations compared to antibodies.

The global aptamers market is primarily driven by its growing applications as research agents, diagnostics, biosensors, and biomarkers. In addition, the growing prevalence of life-threatening diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and AIDs, has also resulted in the development of new and effective detection assays based on aptamer therapy. Moreover, the increasing number of small-scale startups and extensive investments by government organizations to support clinical investigations are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, advancements in technology have enabled manufacturers to introduce next-generation products, such as Ultramers, containing aptamer templates of length up to 200 bases. These factors are anticipated to provide a positive outlook to the market in the coming years.

Aptamers Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global aptamers market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Aptagen LLC

Aptamer Group

Aptamer Sciences Inc.

Aptus Biotech S.L.

Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc.

IBA GmbH

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Kaneka Corporation)

NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc.

NOXXON Pharma

SomaLogic Inc.

TriLink BioTechnologies LLC

Vivonics Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global aptamers market on the basis of type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Nucleic Acid

Peptide

Breakup by Application:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research and Developments

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3aFbVhG

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800