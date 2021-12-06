Covid-19 Impact on Automotive Suspension Market Value Projected to Expand by 2027

The Automotive Suspension Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Automotive Suspension market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Automotive Suspension Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Automotive Suspension Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• Benteler International AG

• Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

• KYB Corporation

• Tenneco Inc

• Mubea Fahrwerksfedern GmbH

• NHK Springs Co., Ltd

• Mando Corp

• Rassini

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Automotive Suspension Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2021-26. According to the report –

The global suspension market in the automotive industry offers healthy growth prospects of >4% CAGR over the next five years to reach $68533.5 million in 2025. Increasing annual production of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium & heavy duty commercial vehicles, increasing gloal automotive fleet size, increasing need for lightweight suspension system to achieve stringent regulations, such as CAFÉ Standards, increasing customer expectation related to vehicle comfort, safety, stability, and control, and increasing need for suspension with reduced space are some of the major drivers of the market.

Segment Analysis:

Based on by Vehicle Type:

Passenger car is expected to remain the largest segment for automotive suspension over the next five years. The segment is also likely to witness the highest growth during the same period driven by high annual production of passenger cars, large passenger car fleet size, increasing demand of lightweight suspension components, and continuous advancement in suspension components.

Based on Regional:

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global automotive suspension market in 2019 in terms of value, followed by Europe, North America, and RoW. The region is likely to remain the largest market during the forecast period; however, RoW is likely to be the fastest growing region, driven by expected recovery of Brazilian automotive industry after 2016 and upcoming assembly plants in Middle East and Africa regions.

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

