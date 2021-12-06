Covid-19 Impact on Composites Testing Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2027

The Composites Testing Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Composites Testing market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Click Here To Get A Free Sample Report @

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/194/composites-testing-market.html#form

Analysis of Composites Testing Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Composites Testing Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

Intertek Group plc

Exova Group plc

Element Materials Technology

ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory

SGS Sercovam

Henkel AG & CO. KGaA

Mistras Group Inc.

Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Composites Testing Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2017-22. According to the report –

The global composites testing market is projected to reach US$ 1,819.9 million in 2022. Increasing production of composites rich commercial and regional aircraft, development of new composite applications in different industries, an advancement in materials, increasing investment in research & development, increasing demand for lightweight materials, and rising quality and safety standards are major growth drivers of the testing market in the composites industry.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Product Type:

Based on the product type, the global composites testing market is segmented into Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs), Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs), and Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs). PMCs consist of both thermoset and thermoplastic composites and currently occupy the largest share of the global composites testing market. The segment is expected to remain largest over the next five years as well.

Based on Region:

North America holds the largest market share in the composites testing market, mainly driven by the USA. The country is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace & defense industry with the presence of several large- to small-sized OEMs, tier players, and testing service providers. There is also a healthy demand for testing from other industries, such as wind energy, transportation, building & construction, and marine in the country.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by China and India. Development of indigenous commercial, regional, and military aircraft, such as COMAC C919, ARJ21, and Mitsubishi MRJ, commencement of assembly plants of major commercial aircraft, such as A320 in the China, the highest wind turbine installation, and increasing penetration of composites in the transportation industry are some of the major growth drivers of the region.

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirement related to market assessment, competitive benchmarking, sourcing and procurement, target screening, and others, please send your inquiry to [email protected]

Wish to know more assumptions about the study? Click here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/194/composites-testing-market.html

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm helping its users tract the ever-evolving market scenarios through its market reports. It offers most grainy market segmentation in all the industries. Connect with Stratview Research at –

E-mail: [email protected] Direct: +1-313-307-4176