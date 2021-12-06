Covid-19 Impact on Composite Release Liners Market to Witness Mounting Growth in Approaching Time

The Composite Release Liners Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Composite Release Liners market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Click Here To Get A Free Sample Report @

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/198/composite-release-liners-market.html#form

Analysis of Composite Release Liners Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Composite Release Liners Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

The3M Company

Airtech Advanced Materials Group

Cytec Solvay Group

Gascogne Laminates S.A.

Lintec Corporation

Loparex LLC

Mondi Plc

Munksjö Oyj

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Composite Release Liners Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2021-26. According to the report –

The process materials market for the composites industry witnessed a massive decline in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and is estimated to bounce back from 2021 onwards followed by sequential growth till 2026. Overall, the market declined by over 20% in 2020 and reached a value of US$ 338 million in 2020. Based on primary interview’ results and the study of recovery trajectories of previous market downturns, it is estimated that the market to recoup its pre-pandemic level by 2023, ultimately landing at an unprecedented market value of US$ 507 million in 2026.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Application Type:

Based on the application type, the composite release liners market is segmented as prepreg manufacturing, VARTM process, prepreg layup, and others. Prepreg manufacturing is expected to remain the most dominant application of release liners in the global composites industry over the next five years, driven by increasing penetration of prepreg in many end-use industries, such as aerospace & defense, wind energy, transportation, and sports & leisure. For instance, the next-generation aircraft, such as B787 and A350XWB, incorporate about 50% composites of total structural weight in which the majority of composite components are made utilizing prepreg materials. There is also a healthy growth expected from VARTM process-based applications.

Based on Region:

North America is expected to remain the largest market for composite release liners during the forecast period. The USA is the leading market in the region. The region is the world’s manufacturing capital of composites manufacturing with the presence of many large-to small-sized composites part molders. The region is also the hub of prepreg manufacturing with the presence of almost all the major prepreg manufacturers. Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing market over the next five years, propelled by China, India, and Japan.

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirement related to market assessment, competitive benchmarking, sourcing and procurement, target screening, and others, please send your inquiry to [email protected]

Wish to know more assumptions about the study? Click here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/198/composite-release-liners-market.html

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm helping its users tract the ever-evolving market scenarios through its market reports. It offers most grainy market segmentation in all the industries. Connect with Stratview Research at –

E-mail: [email protected] Direct: +1-313-307-4176