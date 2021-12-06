Covid-19 Impact on Epoxy Resin in the Oil & Gas Industry Market Will Generate Record Revenue by 2027

The Epoxy Resin in the Oil & Gas Industry Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Epoxy Resin in the Oil & Gas Industry market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Click Here To Get A Free Sample Report @

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/203/epoxy-resin-market-in-the-oil-&-gas-industry.html#form

Analysis of Epoxy Resin in the Oil & Gas Industry Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Epoxy Resin in the Oil & Gas Industry Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

Dow Coating Materials

Cytec Solvay Group

Henkel AG & Company

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Nona composites

Polyset Co Inc.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Epoxy Resin Market in the Oil & Gas Industry value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2020-25. According to the report –

The global epoxy resin market in the oil & gas industry is projected to witness an impressive CAGR of >6% over the next five years, driven by an expected increase in the oil & gas rig activities, increasing demand for non-corrosive and lightweight composites, and continuous investment in the pipeline infrastructure to meet the growing demand from developing countries owing to rising population.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Application Type:

Global epoxy resin market in the oil & gas industry is segmented based on application type as composites, coatings, adhesion, painting, linings, and others. Composites is expected to be the fastest growing application of epoxy resin in the oil & gas industry over the next five years, driven by its multiple advantages, such as corrosion resistance, shear resistance, chemical resistance, high operating temperature, low maintenance cost, and durability.

Based on Region:

North America is expected to remain the largest market for epoxy resin in the oil & gas industry during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. All three countries, the US, Canada, and Mexico are generating a healthy demand for epoxy resins in the North American oil & gas industry. Good natural gas infrastructure, installation, and replacement of underground tanks have contributed to the demand in this region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest growth in the epoxy resin market in the oil & gas industry for the same period, China and India being the growth engines of this region. Increasing pipeline infrastructure in Middle-East and Africa is further propelling the growth of epoxy resin market in the oil & gas industry.

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirement related to market assessment, competitive benchmarking, sourcing and procurement, target screening, and others, please send your inquiry to [email protected]

Wish to know more assumptions about the study? Click here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/203/epoxy-resin-market-in-the-oil-&-gas-industry.html

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm helping its users tract the ever-evolving market scenarios through its market reports. It offers most grainy market segmentation in all the industries. Connect with Stratview Research at –

E-mail: [email protected] Direct: +1-313-307-4176