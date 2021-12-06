Covid-19 Impact on Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market to Show Incredible Growth by 2027

The Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

TenCate Advanced Composites

Cytec Solvay Group

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corporation

GMS Composites

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2018-23. According to the report –

The global OOA prepreg market is likely to witness an excellent double-digit growth rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 206.1 million in 2023. OOA prepreg currently holds a diminutive share in the total prepreg market but is expected to remarkable growth over the next five years. OOA prepreg offers a wide array of benefits over traditional prepregs, such as low-cost infrastructure, low-void content (<1%) in thick laminates, even resin distribution, avoid dry spots & resin-rich pockets, and ability to cure at low temperatures.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Form Type:

Based on the product form type, the fabric is projected to remain the largest product type in the global OOA prepreg market during the forecast period, driven by its usage in the structural to semi-structural applications, such as fuselage. The product type (fabric) is also likely to witness the highest growth during the same period.

Based on Region:

North America is expected to remain the largest OOA prepreg market during the forecast period, driven by the aerospace & defense industry. There are several projects ongoing with regards to the commercial usage of OOA prepreg in different aerospace applications. Europe is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the same period, driven by an increasing usage of OOA prepregs in the structural applications in the next-generation aircraft, such as A350XWB.

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

