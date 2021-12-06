Aircraft Nacelle Components Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2021-2027 Covid-19 Analysis

The Aircraft Nacelle Components Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Aircraft Nacelle Components market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Aircraft Nacelle Components Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Aircraft Nacelle Components Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

Collins Aerospace (Previously UTC Aerospace Systems),

Safran S.A.,

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.,

Bombardier (Short Brothers PLC),

GKN Aerospace,

Leonardo S.p.A.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Aircraft Nacelle Components Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2019-24. According to the report –

The global aircraft nacelle components market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 9,011.1 million in 2024. Increasing production rates of key aircraft programs, such as B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB; increasing demand for lightweight aircraft nacelle components; increasing share of wide-body aircraft in commercial aircraft deliveries, rising global aircraft fleet size; and increasing diameter of fan blades of turbofan engines are the major growth drivers of the market.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Aircraft Type:

The market is segmented based on the aircraft type as Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Business Jet, and Military Aircraft. Narrow-body aircraft is expected to remain the growth engine of the aircraft nacelle components market during the forecast period, propelled by the introduction of fuel-efficient variants of best-selling programs (A320neo and B737 Max). Both commercial aircraft manufacturers (Boeing and Airbus) are enjoying huge order backlogs (13,048 aircraft units as of 31st December 2018) of their commercial aircraft programs and have incessantly been raising the production rates to meet the growing demand.

Based on Region:

Based on regions, North America is expected to remain the largest aircraft nacelle components market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. The highest growth of aircraft nacelle components in Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for the B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs; increasing procurement of military aircraft, owing to rising defense budget; and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (C919 and MRJ).

Custom Research:

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

