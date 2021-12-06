Covid-19 Impact on Talc in the Pulp & Paper Industry Market Value Projected to Expand by 2027

The Talc in the Pulp & Paper Industry Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Talc in the Pulp & Paper Industry market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Talc in the Pulp & Paper Industry Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Talc in the Pulp & Paper Industry Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

Imerys SA

Mondo Minerals BV

Minerals Technologies Inc.

IMI FABI

American Talc Company

Golcha Minerals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Magnesita Refratarios SA

Nippon Talc Co., Ltd.

Liaoning Aihai Talc Company Limited.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Talc Market in the Pulp & Paper Industry value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2018-23. According to the report –

The global talc market in the pulp & paper industry offers a healthy growth opportunity in the entire ecosystem of the market over the next five. The pulp & paper is the second largest consumer of talc after plastics, owing to the benefits of the smoother surface, ease in processing, and reduction in water consumption. In the pulp & paper industry, talc is used to serve different functions as pitch and sticky control agent, runnability aid, coating pigment, and multifunctional filler. Talc helps in reducing paper surface friction, crepe wrinkles, and core burst problems. It also prevents wear and abrasion on reels/cutters and helps in providing a smoother surface. Strong organophilic nature of talc helps in removing and neutralizing stickies throughout the pulp and paper recycling process.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Region:

Based on the regions, Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing market over the next five years, driven by emerging economies, such as China and India. China and India are projected to remain the growth engines of the market over the next five years, driven by growi55ng pulp & paper industry. The region also owns the abundant resources of talc’s raw materials. North America and Europe are also likely to generate healthy demand for talc over the next five years.

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

