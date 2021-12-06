Covid-19 Impact on Airborne LiDAR Market Will Generate Record Revenue by 2027

The Airborne LiDAR Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Airborne LiDAR market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Airborne LiDAR Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Airborne LiDAR Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

Hexagon AB (Leica Geosystems),

RIEGL,

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.,

Velodyne LiDAR,

Flir Systems Inc.,

Pheonix Lidar Systems,

YellowScan.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Airborne LiDAR Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2020-25. According to the report –

The global airborne LiDAR market offers excellent growth opportunities in the entire ecosystem of the market. The market for airborne LiDAR is estimated to grow at a double-digit rate over the next five years to reach US$ 673.0 million in 2025.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Solution Type:

The report segments the market based on the solution type as systems and services in which systems are further bifurcated into hardware and software. We have further broken down the hardware segment into sensor, navigation, GPS/GNSS, and others in order to provide the crystal-clear picture of the market. Between systems and services, services are estimated to remain larger as well as the faster-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Key market participants at the service level include Fugro, Quantum Spatial, Inc, Woolpert Inc., COWI A/S, AAM Pty Ltd, and Terratec AS, Veris Ltd, and BSF Swissphoto.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing market during the same period. Major government and private organizations of the USA conduct aerial surveys annually. United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United States Geological Survey (USGS), American Electric Power (AEP), The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are some of the major organizations in the USA that conduct aerial survey and mapping projects.

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

