Functional Glass Coatings Market Growth and Forecast To 2027 Covid-19 Analysis

The Functional Glass Coatings Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Functional Glass Coatings market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Functional Glass Coatings Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Functional Glass Coatings Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (AGC)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Arkema

Ferro Corporation

Guardian Industries

ICD High Performance Coatings

Johnson Matthey

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (NSG)

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Vitro

S.A.B. de C.V.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Functional Glass Coatings Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2019-24. According to the report –

The functional glass coatings market is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 2,137.0 million in 2024. The overall coatings market for glass applications has undergone a remarkable transition over a period of time with changing roles from protecting and decorating a glass substrate to the new role, termed as functional glass coating. Increasing applications of glasses in various sectors including architecture, automotive, food & beverage, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals, along with a surge in the performance requirement of glass substrates to meet the requisite properties of different applications have given the rise to the demand for functional glass coatings. Functional coating enhances or modifies the properties of the glass substrate and offers several crucial properties, such as adhesion, wettability, chemical resistance, wear resistance, scratch resistance, gloss, hydrophobicity, self-cleaning, anti-static, anti-reflective, and anti-bacterial properties, to the glass substrate.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Application Type:

Based on the application technique type, the functional glass coatings market is segmented into Pyrolytic Coating, Sputtered Coating, Screen Printing, Spray Coating, Sol-Gel Coating, and Others. The pyrolytic coating is expected to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period, driven by its low-cost advantage and consistent performance. Pyrolytic coating and sputtered coatings are the two main technologies for applying Low-E coatings on a glass substrate.

Based on Region:

Based on the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest functional glass coatings market during the forecast period. China, India, and Southeast Asia are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific’s functional glass coatings market in the foreseeable future. North America and Europe are also likely to exhibit positive growths during the same period, driven by a high production of vehicles and growing demand for the energy-efficient buildings.

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

