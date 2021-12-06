Aerospace 3D Printing Market to See Strong Expansion Through 2027 Covid-19 Analysis

The Aerospace 3D Printing Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Aerospace 3D Printing market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Aerospace 3D Printing Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Aerospace 3D Printing Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

3D Systems Corporation

EnvisionTEC GmbH

EOS GmbH

GE Aviation

Hoganas AB

Materialise NV

Oerlikon Group

Renishaw plc

Stratasys Ltd.

The Trumpf Group.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Aerospace 3D Printing Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2021-27. According to the report –

The aerospace industry accounted for a share of 16.8% of the 3D-printing market in 2019 and is likely to grow at a fast rate in years to come, generating huge growth opportunities for the market participants. Both aircraft, as well as engine manufacturers, have eagerly been relying on the technology in order to develop lightweight parts.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Application Type:

Based on the application type, the market is segmented into engine components, structural components, and space components. The engine components segment has experienced a huge decline in the market in 2020 in the wake of the pandemic. However, all three applications are expected to expand with significant CAGRs over the next five years, owing to an expected recovery in aircraft deliveries coupled with growing penetration of lightweight materials and the development of parts with high precision at reduced time. The engine components segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a high focus of major engine manufacturers including GE, Pratt & Whitney, and Rolls-Royce to develop engine parts of turbofan engines using the 3D printing technology. GE Additive and Pratt & Whitney prove to be the game changers in the aerospace 3D-printing engine segment in which GE Additive holds the preeminent position.

Based on Region:

Despite there has been a massive decline in the market across the world, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace 3D printing till 2027. The region is the world’s manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of many large-to small-sized OEMs, tier players, and raw material suppliers. Major 3D printer manufacturers are also located in the region to cater to the growing regional demand for 3D printers as well as materials. Asia-Pacific is expected to recover at the fastest pace, with impressive growth in the aerospace 3D printing market during the forecast period, primarily driven by an expected early recovery of emerging economies like China and an increasing presence of OEMs and tier players to tap the growing local demand from the key economies, such as China, Japan, and India.

