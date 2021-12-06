Aircraft De-icing Fluids Market is Set to See Revolutionary Growth in Decade Covid-19 Analysis

The Aircraft De-icing Fluids Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Aircraft De-icing Fluids market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Aircraft De-icing Fluids Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Aircraft De-icing Fluids Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

Clariant AG,

DowDuPont Inc,

Proviron Functional Chemicals NV,

ADDCON GmbH,

Aviation Xi-an High-Tech Physical Chemical Co., Ltd.,

Kilfrost Group Plc,

Cryotech Deicing Technology,

LNT Solutions,

Inland Technologies,

Abax Industries SAS.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Aircraft De-Icing Fluids Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2019-24. According to the report –

The global aircraft de-icing fluids market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 877.6 million in 2024. Rise in air passenger and cargo traffic, increasing construction of new airports & expansion of existing airports, rising accidents & problems associated with snow deposition on aircraft, expanding global tourism sector especially in colder regions, and increasing demand for eco-friendly and recyclable de-icing materials are the major factors that are driving the demand for aircraft de-icing fluids. North America and Europe are the biggest demand generators for de-icing fluids with a combined share of more than two-thirds of the total market.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Aircraft Type:

Based on the aircraft type, the market is bifurcated into Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, General Aviation, and UAV. Commercial aircraft is likely to remain the most dominant segment of the market over the next five years. It is also likely to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period, mainly driven by the rising passenger traffic and an increasing fleet of commercial aircraft in the cold regions such as North America and Europe. In the winter season, thousands of the flights get canceled or delayed worldwide due to low temperature and icy weather conditions. It acts as a major bottleneck for the airlines in providing a better service to its customers along with an adverse impact on their profitability/margin.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft de-icing fluids during the forecast period, primarily driven by the USA. The country is the growth engine of the region’s market and has one of the largest fleets of aircraft across the world. Airbus, in its commercial aircraft outlook 2018-2037, stated that there will be total deliveries of 6,307 passenger and freighter aircraft in North America during 2018-2037. The company also anticipated that there will be a total active fleet of 8,281 passenger and freighter aircraft in the region by 2037. The USA also has the largest fleet of regional aircraft, business jets, military aircraft, and UAVs, which further pledges the dominance of the USA in the global market.

Custom Research:

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

