Mold Release Agents Market Robust Pace of Industry During 2021-2027 Covid-19 Analysis

The Mold Release Agents Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Mold Release Agents market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Mold Release Agents Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Mold Release Agents Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

Chem-Trend L. P.

Wacker Chemie AG

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dow Corning

Henkel AG & Co.KGAA

Momentive Performance Materials

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Mold Release Agents Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2018-23. According to the report –

The mold release agents market offers healthy growth opportunities for the entire ecosystem of the market. The global mold release agents market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Organic growth of end-use industries, such as automobile production and rapid increase in construction activities; advancements in the molding release agents’ technologies; introduction of stringent regulations regarding safety and VOC emissions, and increasing usage of mold release agents in a wide array of applications are the major factors that are proliferating the growth of mold release agents.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Type:

The mold release agents market is segmented on the basis of the type as Water-based, Solvent-based, and Others. The water-based mold release agents segment currently dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the foreseen future. Water-based mold release agents find a wide array of applications in die casting and they also restrict the adhesion of molding surfaces to substrates. Furthermore, these release agents offer the benefits of environmental-friendliness and low VOC emissions. Solvent-base mold release agents have continuous been losing the share to water-based ones, owing to the growing stringent regulations during the forecast period.

Based on Region:

Based on the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for mold release agents during the forecast period. China and India are likely to remain the growth engines of the regional demand for mold release agents in the coming years. Organic growth of end-use industries coupled with an increased usage of mold release agents is primarily driving the region’s mold release agents market. The market entry of local/regional players and capacity expansion of existing players are strengthening the supply chain of the region’s market.

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

