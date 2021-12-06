Covid-19 Impact on Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market to Witness Mounting Growth in Approaching Time

The Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Aircraft Decorative Laminates market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

ISOVOLTA AG,

Schneller LLC,

DUNMORE Corporation,

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,

The Boeing Company.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2019-24. According to the report –

The market for decorative laminates in the global aircraft industry is likely to grow at a rate above the industry growth rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 344.1 million in 2024. Several factors bolstering the demand for decorative laminates in the industry are increasing production rates of the next-generation aircraft, increasing focus of airlines on the modernization of interiors of their existing aircraft fleet to provide uniform feel, high focus of the aircraft industry stakeholders for the development of lightweight and smart cabin interior solutions, and rising aircraft fleet.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Aircraft Type:

The market is segmented based on the aircraft type as Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aviation. Narrow- and wide-body aircraft are likely to remain the growth engines of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of the key programs such as B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB; introduction of variants of the best-selling programs (A320neo, B737 Max, B777x, and A330neo); market entry of new aircraft (C919 and MC-21); increasing demand for high quality and lightweight components; and rising aircraft fleet size are the major growth drivers of the market in these segments during the forecast period.

Based on Region:

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft decorative laminates during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region’s market with the presence of all major aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and decorative laminate suppliers. Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth in the same period, driven by a host of factors including an increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), and rising aircraft fleet size.

Custom Research:

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

