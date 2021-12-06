Aircraft Gearbox Market to See Strong Expansion Through 2027 Covid-19 Analysis

The Aircraft Gearbox Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Aircraft Gearbox market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Aircraft Gearbox Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Aircraft Gearbox Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

AB SKF,

BMT Aerospace,

GE AVIO S.r.l. (Avio Aero),

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.,

Northstar Aerospace, Inc.,

Safran Transmission Systems,

The Liebherr Group,

The Timken Company,

United Technologies Corporation.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Aircraft Gearbox Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2020-25. According to the report –

The global aircraft gearbox market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries along with a growing demand for Pure-Power Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines, rising aircraft fleet size, advancements in the gearbox technology, and introduction of lightweight gearboxes are some of the factors proliferating the growth of the aircraft gearbox market.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Aircraft Type:

Based on the aircraft type, the market is segmented as commercial aircraft (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large body aircraft), regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, and Helicopter. Commercial aircraft is likely to remain the growth engines of the aircraft gearbox market over the next five years, propelled by increasing aircraft deliveries to support rising passenger and cargo traffic, upcoming variants of existing programs, and rising commercial aircraft fleet size.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, North America is expected to lead the aircraft gearbox market in the coming five years as the region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of several OEMs, engine manufacturers, gearbox suppliers, distributors, and component suppliers. The USA will continue to propel the demand for aircraft gearboxes in the region over the next five years. Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin, and Gulfstream are the major aircraft makers, generating a high demand for gearboxes for their aircraft assembled in the region. The opening of assembly plants of the A320 aircraft program by Airbus in the USA further assures a healthy demand for aircraft gearboxes in the region.

Custom Research:

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

