Automotive Composite Liftgate Market is Set to See Revolutionary Growth in Decade Covid-19 Analysis

Analysis of Automotive Composite Liftgate Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Automotive Composite Liftgate Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

• Magna International Inc.

• Plastic Omnium Group

• Trinseo S.A.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Automotive Composite Liftgate Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2019-24. According to the report –

Liftgate is generally made of steel by auto OEMs themselves; however, with the advent of lightweight components, composites have been in limelight and have already become successful in making a remarkable presence in liftgate of vehicles. Composites play a vital role in contributing to weight reduction without compromising the strength and performance of the overall system. This is attracting tier players as well as raw material suppliers including resin, fiber, and coating suppliers, to tap the growing opportunity of composites in the automotive liftgate market.

Segment Analysis:

Based on by Vehicle Type:

The market is segmented based on the vehicle type as Hatchback, SUV, and Others. Hatchback is likely to remain the most dominant segment over the next five years; however, SUV is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the same period. Renault Clio and Megane, Peugeot 308 and 508, and BMW i3 are some key hatchback models that contain composite liftgate.

Based on Regional:

Based on regions, Europe is expected to remain the largest market for composite liftgates during the forecast period. European OEMs such as Group PSA, Groupe Renault, and BMW AG have been the early movers in adopting composite liftgate, leading to the dominance of the region in the global market. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the market, driven by China.

