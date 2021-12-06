Covid-19 Impact on Adipic Acid Market to Show Incredible Growth by 2027

The Adipic Acid Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Adipic Acid market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Adipic Acid Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Adipic Acid Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Ascend Performance Materials Inc.

BASF SE

Invista

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

Petrochina Liaoyang Petrochemical

Radici Group

Rhodia

Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Company, Ltd. (BOHUI)

Shandong Hongye Chemical Company, Ltd.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Adipic Acid Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2020-25. According to the report –

Adipic acid market is likely to witness a healthy CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The global adipic acid market, along with its end products, has registered a direct growth in the previous few years. This growth is expected to surge in the upcoming years. The sturdiness, quality, lightweight properties, remarkable energy absorbing characteristics, an upward in the claim for durable polyamide 66, and the forthcoming safety protocols & innovative procedures for its usage will be the prime driving factors for the global market with the enhanced prominence on its different types and applications.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Material Type:

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as engineering plastics & fibers. The engineering plastics segment is further sub-segmented into automotive, packaging films & coatings, industrial/machinery, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, appliances, wire & cable, and others. About 13.7% of the total demand was registered from the automotive sub-segment in 2012, followed by the consumer goods application sub-segment as the most speedily developing segment in the global adipic acid market.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, presently, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer of adipic acid. China and Japan are the growth engines of the region with the largest share in the regional volumetric consumption of adipic acid in 2012. The market volume of the acid is relatively low in the European region, and is expected to flourish with a low growth of 1.8% during the forecast period.

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

