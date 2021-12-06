Polyimide Film Market to See Strong Expansion Through 2027 Covid-19 Analysis

The Polyimide Film Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Polyimide Film market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Polyimide Film Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Polyimide Film Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Skckolonpi Co.Ltd.

UBE Industries Limited

Arakawa Chemicals Industries, Ltd.

Taimide Tech, Inc.

Du Pont-Toray Co. Ltd.

Flexcon Company, Inc.

Yongkang Haotai Industry

Trade Co., Ltd.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Polyimide Film Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2020-25. According to the report –

Polyimide film market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Remarkable thermal and mechanical properties, coupled with high demand for polyimide films from various end-use industries, such as automotive and consumer electronics, drive the market for polyimide films globally.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Application Type:

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as flexible printed circuits, specialty fabricated products, pressure sensitive tapes, wires & cables, and motors/generators. The flexible printed circuits segment is estimated to register the highest growth in the coming five years. It is also the largest and fastest-growing application during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to its increasing demand in end-use industries, such as automotive and consumer electronics.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the coming five years for polyimide films. The region is also expected to be the fastest-growing market. China and India are the growth engines of the region. The market is driven by rising disposable income, innovation, price deflation, and increasing demand from consumer electronics industry. North America and Europe are also expected to offer considerable growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

