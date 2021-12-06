Polymer Dispersions Market is Set to See Revolutionary Growth in Decade Covid-19 Analysis

The Polymer Dispersions Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Polymer Dispersions market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Polymer Dispersions Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Polymer Dispersions Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

BASF SE

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Synthomer plc

Eastman Chemical Company

Solvay S.A.

Covestro AG

Huntsman Corporation

Michelman, Inc.

The DOW Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

Allnex Group

Chase Corporation

DIC Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Hexion Inc.

Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Polymer Dispersions Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2020-25. According to the report –

Polymer dispersions market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Polymer dispersions provide properties, such as enhanced processability, performance, and appearance to products, owing to which they are used in applications, such as decorative & protective coatings, printing inks, paper, carpet & fabrics, and adhesives and sealants. The growing range of applications of polymer dispersion is likely to drive its demand in the global market.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Resin Type:

Based on the resin type, the market is segmented as acrylic dispersions, vinyl dispersions, polyurethane (PU) dispersions, styrene-butadiene (SB) dispersions, and others. It is estimated that the acrylic dispersions segment will lead the market during the forecast period, owing to its large-scale use in water-based coatings for decorative and paper applications. Further, acrylic dispersions are available at low cost in comparison to other dispersions leading to its higher demand in the market.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, North America dominated the polymer dispersion market and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period owing to significant demand from coating application especially in interior and furniture coatings. Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market and is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Significant economic development in the Asia-Pacific region along with the rising disposable income of consumers is driving the building and construction industry which is creating huge demand for paints and coatings. Further, rising awareness among consumers regarding harmful effects of VOC content is acting as a catalyst towards the growth of polymer dispersion in the Asia-Pacific region. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and ASEAN countries are the growth engines of the region and are expected to provide huge growth opportunities to the industry players in the polymer dispersions market.

Custom Research:

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

