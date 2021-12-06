Petroleum Resin Market Growth and Forecast To 2027 Covid-19 Analysis

The Petroleum Resin Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Petroleum Resin market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Petroleum Resin Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Petroleum Resin Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Limited

Anglxxon Chemical Co., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Innova (Tianjin) Chemical Co. Limited

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Lesco Chemical Limited

Neville Chemical Company

Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins Co., Ltd.

Seacon Corporation

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Petroleum Resin Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2020-25. According to the report –

Petroleum resin market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The petroleum resin market is driven by the development of various end-use industries, such as building & construction, automotive, personal hygiene, and tire industry. Petroleum resins are employed to deliver chemical confrontation, pressure, and adhesion-resistance characteristics in these sectors.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Application Type:

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, printing inks, rubber compounding, tapes & labels, and others. In 2018, the adhesives & sealants segment held the largest share against their onshore application counterparts. The paints & coatings segment is expected to depict the highest growth in the coming five years.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is leading the market for petroleum resins. China and India are the growth engines of the region. The increasing claim for petroleum resins in this region is mainly bolstered by their applications in building & construction. The presence of giant market players in the region also significantly attributes to the high demand for petroleum resins. North America is estimated to be the second-largest customer of petroleum resins, across the globe. The market in this region is mainly fueled by the burgeoning growth opportunities from automotive, personal hygiene, and tire industries. Latin America is estimated to be the second fastest-growing market during the forecast.

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

