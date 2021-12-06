Covid-19 Impact on Silicone Gel Market Value Projected to Expand by 2027

The Silicone Gel Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Silicone Gel market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Silicone Gel Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Silicone Gel Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

DOW Corning Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Bluestar Silicones (Elkem Group)

ACC Silicones Ltd.

Gelest Inc.

KCC Corporation

Nusil Technology LLC.

Henkel AG & Co.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Silicone Gel Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2020-25. According to the report –

Silicone gel market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the electrical & electronics sector and rise in demand for silicone gel for innovative applications, such as protective skin coverings, comfort pads, sealing applications in medical industry, aerospace & defense, footwear, agriculture, and pharmaceutical sectors are the prime factors fueling the growth of the global silicone gel market.

Segment Analysis:

Based on End-Use Industry Type:

Based on the end-use industry type, the market is segmented as electrical & electronics, medical & pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and others. The electrical & electronics segment is estimated to dominate the market, in terms value and volume, in the coming five years. The growth is owing to the superior characteristics of silicone gels, such as hydrophobicity, elevated dielectric breakdown, confrontation to high and low temperatures, which qualify these gels to be employed in extreme and severe circumstances in the electrical & electronics sector.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region of the silicone gel market. The demand for silicone gel is owing to the development of end-use industries, viable manufacturing costs, and high fiscal growth rate in the region. Further, the increasing use in the photovoltaic sector blended with the claim for small, low-cost and cutting-edge electronic components in the foremost Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is bolstering the demand for silicone gel in this region. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Custom Research:

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

