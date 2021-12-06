Covid-19 Impact on Thermal Interface Materials Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2027

The Thermal Interface Materials Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Thermal Interface Materials market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Thermal Interface Materials Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Thermal Interface Materials Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

The 3M Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

Parker Hannifin Corporation

DOW Corning Corporation

Laird Technologies, Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

The Bergquist Company, Inc.

Indium Corporation

Wakefield-Vette, Inc.

Zalman Tech Co., Ltd.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Thermal Interface Materials Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2020-25. According to the report –

Thermal interface materials market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The escalated claim from electronics sector, rising size-reduction of electronic contrivances, and incessant innovative product unveilings and developmental goings-on accepted by various companies are the prime drivers underpinning the growth of the global thermal interface materials market.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Type:

Based on the type, the market is segmented as greases & adhesives, tapes & films, gap fillers, metal-based thermal interface materials, phase change materials, and others. The phase change materials segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming five years. The growth is attributed to their specific properties, such as good conductor of electricity and capability to remain solid at room temperature and melt as the temperature increases.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for thermal interface materials in the coming five years. China and India are the growth engines of the region. The market is driven by the growing demand from various end-use industries, such as telecom and consumer electronics in the region. Further, the demand for better consumer electronics and telecom devices is fueling the growth of the market. North America and Europe are also expected to offer considerable growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

