Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market is Set to See Revolutionary Growth in Decade Covid-19 Analysis

The Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ixblue, Inc.

Lord Microstrain

Moog, Inc.

Meggitt PLC

MEMSic, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Safran S.A.

Sparton Navigation and Exploration, LLC.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2020-25. According to the report –

Attitude and heading reference systems market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Snowballing rise in aircraft deliveries and mounting demand for AHRS employed in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) are the prime factors expected to bolster the growth of the global attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) market.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Component Type:

Based on the component type, the market is segmented as inertial sensing unit, magnetic sensing units, and digital processing unit. The inertial sensing unit segment is estimated to account for the largest share, for the fact, the unit being an integral part of attitude and heading reference system is used to compute the attitude of the vehicle.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, North America was estimated to lead the global attitude and heading reference systems market in 2018, commanded by the regional presence of major aircraft and UAV manufacturers, such as Boeing (U.S.), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Bell Helicopter (U.S.), and Sikorsky Aircraft (U.S.), Bombardier (Canada). Europe and Asia-Pacific are also likely to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Custom Research:

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

