Armor Materials Market: Revenue and growth prediction till 2026 with covid-19 impact analysis

Stratview Research has published a report on the Armor Materials Market Segmented by Material Type (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Para-Aramid Fiber, Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene, Fiberglass, and Others), by Application Type (Vehicle Armor, Aerospace Armor, Body Armor, Civil Armor, and Marine Armor), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the presented report, Armor Materials Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The development of advanced armor materials using composites and nano-fibers is majorly contributing to the growth of the armor materials market.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Armor Materials Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as metals & alloys, ceramics, composites, para-aramid fiber, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene, fiberglass, and others. Metals & Alloys are estimated to account for the largest share of the armor materials market during the forecast period. High-density steel, titanium, and aluminum, along with their alloys are the metals which are used as armor materials for various applications such as vehicle, aerospace, body, civil, and marine armor systems. These armor materials offer excellent properties such as strength and toughness by heat treatment, alloying, and working techniques, which make them capable of providing the required ballistic protection.

Based on the application type, the armor materials market is segmented as vehicle armor, aerospace armor, body armor, civil armor, and marine armor. Body armor is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Increasing security concerns in the emerging economies and provision of security to law enforcement and military personnel, and modernization of weapons are the main factors contributing to the growth of the body armor segment.

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to account for a considerable share of the armor materials market by 2024, driven by the surge in demand for homeland security applications and the incessant development of advanced armor systems for the US Army.

