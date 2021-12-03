Allergy Diagnostics Market: In-depth Analysis, Demand Statistics & Competitive Outlook 2018-2025

Stratview Research has published a report on the Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmented by Products (Assay Kits, Immunoassay & Elisa Analysers, Illuminometers, and Others), By Allergens (Food, Inhaled, Drug), By Type of Test (In Vivo, In Vitro) By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Others (Mobile Vans, Schools, Primary Health Care Centres)), By Region (APAC, Western Europe, North America, LATAM and ROW).

According to the presented report, Allergy Diagnostics Market offers good growth opportunity during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Allergy Diagnostics Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Some of the common tests that are available with today’s physicians are skin-prick testing, intradermal testing, and oral for confirmatory allergy testing. These tests are critical where the history describes serious allergic reactions; risk assessments based on historical descriptions alone are not reliable. Most of these tests are usually performed under specialized hands in speciality clinics, because, positive test results are less likely to be determined as the time period increases.

As we are moving towards a digital healthcare market, products such as Allergy Amulet, which is a portable device that can detect food allergens or certain ingredients is expected to be available in some markets by mid-2019. Each strip costs $1 to $3 and the reader will cost between $100 to $250 and can easily detect allergies from milk, soy, dairy, shellfish, finned fish, wheat, eggs and nuts.

Many multinational and domestic companies are present in this highly attractive segment. Companies with the US Headquarter are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, HYCOR Biomedical, Lincoln Diagnostics Inc., Indoor Biotechnologies Inc. while the majority of key players are from Germany and the UK such as Siemens AG, Omega Diagnostics (UK), Stallergenes Greer (UK), R-Biopharma AG (Germany) and more. Majority of key players are based out of the US, Germany, the UK, China and Japan and control >90-94%% of the market globally.

What else are available in this report?

The answer lies in the TOC and other details. Take a sneak-peek into the TOCs of this report.

Report Scope

Report Objectives

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Breakdown of Primary Interviews by Region, Designation, and Value Chain

Data Analysis and Triangulation

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirements, please send your inquiry to [email protected] Or connect with our experts at +1-313-307-4176.

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with insightful market data to aid strategic decision making. These exclusive reports are the result of exclusive research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, composites, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and more.