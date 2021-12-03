Aircraft Fuel Systems Market: Global Industry Trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Stratview Research has published a report on the Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Segmented by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and UAV), by Engine Type (Jet Engine, Turboprop Engine, Helicopter Engine, and UAV Engine), by Component Type (Piping, Inerting Systems, Fuel Pumps, Fuel Valves, Fuel Gauging and Management System, Fuel Filters, Fuel Tanks, and Others), by Technology Type (Fuel Injection Technology, Pump Feed Technology, and Gravity Feed Technology), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the presented report, Aircraft Fuel Systems Market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 7,059.1 million in 2024. Increasing aircraft deliveries fuelled by rising passenger traffic, increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, an advancement in the fuel system technology, and rising global aircraft fleet size are the major factors that are bolstering the demand for fuel systems in the aircraft industry.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Aircraft Fuel Systems Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

By Aircraft Type

The global aircraft fuel systems market is segmented based on the aircraft type as Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of the aircraft fuel systems market during the forecast period. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries, higher demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, and rising aircraft fleet size are key growth drivers of the segment’s market. Boeing anticipated that approximately 44,040 commercial and regional aircraft will be delivered from 2019 to 2038. A320 family, B737, B787, and A350XWB would remain the growth engines of the market. The UAV segment is also projected to witness the highest growth over the next five years, propelled by increasing investment for the development of UAVs across the world.

By Engine Type

The aircraft fuel systems market is also segmented based on the engine type as Jet Engine, Turboprop Engine, Helicopter Engine, and UAV Engine. The jet engine is expected to remain the growth engine of the aircraft fuel systems market during the forecast period, driven by a higher penetration in the commercial and regional aircraft.

Regional Insights

In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest aircraft fuel systems market during the forecast period, driven by the USA. The region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of several large- to small-sized aircraft manufacturers, MRO players, tier players, and raw material suppliers. The North American aerospace industry is well-developed and possesses strong technological capabilities.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for aircraft fuel systems during the same period, driven by high commercial aircraft fleet, indigenous production of commercial and regional aircraft, the opening of assembly plants in China by both major commercial aircraft OEMs (Boeing and Airbus), and increasing the defense budget. China and India are the key growth engines of the Asia-Pacific’s aircraft fuel systems market.

