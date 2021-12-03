Aircraft Doors Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

Stratview Research has published a report on the Aircraft Doors Market Segmented by Application Type (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation), by Door Type (Passenger Doors, Emergency Doors, Service/Access Doors, Cargo Doors, Landing Gear Doors, and Others), by End-User Type (OEM, Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the presented report, Aircraft Doors Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. This unprecedented growth is significantly contributed by the rise in aircraft deliveries and replacement of existing aircraft doors across the globe.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Aircraft Doors Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as commercial aviation and military aviation. The commercial aviation segment is estimated to remain dominant in the coming five years. The customer base of commercial aircraft is burgeoning across all regions globally. Airlines operating in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific are gaining distinction in the global aviation industry. Rising air passenger traffic has awakened the airline operators to improve aircraft fleet size, thereby significantly contributing to an upsurge in the procurement of new aircraft orders. The growth in the manufacturing of commercial airplanes is anticipated to fuel the demand for aerospace components, such as aircraft doors, in the coming future.

Based on the door type, the market is segmented as passenger doors, emergency doors, service/access doors, cargo doors, landing gear doors, and others. The rise in the delivery of passenger doors for commercial aircraft is expected to bolster the growth of the passenger doors segment during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user type, the market is segmented as OEM and aftermarket. In the recent years, there has been an unprecedented rise in demand for single-aisle aircraft majorly in the Asia-Pacific region. As per the Boeing Global Market Outlook 2016, the Asia-Pacific region accounts for 2,460 single-aisle airplane orders that are required to be completed over the next 20 years. Rise in aircraft deliveries is estimated to propel the growth of the OEM segment of the aircraft doors market during the forecast period.

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to lead the aircraft doors market during the forecast period. The market is driven by the presence of major commercial aircraft manufacturers and airlines, such as Boeing (US), American Airlines (US), United Airlines (US), and Bombardier (Canada). The aircraft doors market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth in the coming five years. This growth is owing to the rise in aircraft production in the emerging economies, such as India and China. Europe is also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

