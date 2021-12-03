3D Printing Metals Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2021-2027 Covid-19 Analysis

The 3D Printing Metals Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of 3D Printing Metals market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of 3D Printing Metals Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the 3D Printing Metals Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation

EOS GmbH

Materialise NV

GE Additive

Renishaw plc

Voxeljet AG

Sandvik AB

Hoganas AB

The Exone Company

Others

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the 3D Printing Metals Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2021-26. According to the report –

3D printing metals market is likely to witness a staggering CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period. The major factor immensely contributing to the growth of the market for 3D printing of metals is the increasing application of these metals in aircraft engine and component manufacturing.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Form Type:

Based on the form type, the market is segmented as powder and filament. The powder form dominated the 3D printing metals market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The extensive use of spherical powder particles as pure form of metals in additive manufacturing is driving its demand in industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense, and medical.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to remain the largest market for 3D printing of metals during the forecast period. Being the hub for major aerospace and defense component manufacturers and early adopter of modern techniques is expected to fuel the demand for the 3D printing metals market in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period with the surging automotive and aerospace & defense industries. The 3D printing market in Asia-Pacific is lagging behind due to initial high technology cost requirement in developing countries.

Custom Research:

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

