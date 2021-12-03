Covid-19 Impact on Advanced Glass Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2027

The Advanced Glass Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Advanced Glass market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Advanced Glass Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Advanced Glass Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

Pittsburgh Plate Glass Industries

Asahi Glass Co.

Saint Gobain

Corning Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Guardian Industries

Sisecam Group

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Gentex Corporation.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Advanced Glass Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2020-25. According to the report –

Advanced Glass market is likely to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The prime factors that are driving the advanced glass market are the expanding global construction industry and increasing demand from automotive industry.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Type:

Based on the type, the market is segmented as laminated glass, coated glass, toughened glass, and others. The laminated glass segment dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period as well. The expanding construction industry and rising disposable income of consumers are the major factors behind the dominance of the segment.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest market for advanced glass during the forecast period. Significant demand from various end-use industries and presence of major players in the region are the major factors behind the dominance of the region in the global advanced glass market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the driving force of the region’s market.

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

