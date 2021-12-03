3D Printing Materials Market Robust Pace of Industry During 2021-2027 Covid-19 Analysis

The 3D Printing Materials Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of 3D Printing Materials market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of 3D Printing Materials Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the 3D Printing Materials Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

3D Systems Corporation

Stratasys

Arkema SA

Materialise NV

Evonik Industries AG

General Electric

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the 3D Printing Materials Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2021-26. According to the report –

3D printing materials market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the demand for 3D printing materials is the increasing adoption of 3D printing in various industrial applications, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and construction.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Application Type:

Based on the application type, the 3D printing materials market is segmented as prototyping, manufacturing, and others. The prototyping segment dominates the market, whereas the manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate. Various end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and healthcare choose 3D printing for mass production of components as it has the ability to produce complex structured objects, decrease lead time, and reduce manufacturing costs.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest market for 3D printing materials during the forecast period, with the USA and Canada being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities. The growth of the market is driven by the growth of various end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others, which is generating huge demand for 3D printing materials. Asia-Pacific is also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period, primarily driven by the increasing presence of OEMs and tier players to tap the growing demand from emerging economies, such as China and India.

Custom Research:

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

