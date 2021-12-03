Covid-19 Impact on AIrcraft Tapes Market to Witness Mounting Growth in Approaching Time

The AIrcraft Tapes Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of AIrcraft Tapes market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of AIrcraft Tapes Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the AIrcraft Tapes Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

The 3M Company,

Nitto Denko Corporation,

Avery Dennison Corporation,

Tesa SE,

Scapa Group plc,

Intertape Polymer Group,

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.,

Berry Global Inc.,

Advance Tapes International Ltd.,

DeWAL Industries, Inc.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Aircraft Tapes Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2021-26. According to the report –

Aircraft Tapes Market is likely to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The prime factors that are driving the aircraft tapes market are increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft, rising passenger traffic leading to increasing demand for commercial aircraft, replacement of old/aging aircraft, and upgradation and modernization of existing aircraft.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Resin Type:

Based on the resin type, the market is segmented as acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. The acrylic-based tape held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Acrylic-based tapes are firmer and more durable, further it offers excellent properties such as fast-curing time; excellent resistance to oxidation, temperature, and UV radiation; color stability; exceptional anti-aging properties; excellent water resistance; and good balance of adhesion and cohesion. Acrylic-based tapes are majorly used in aircraft interior applications.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest market for aircraft tapes during the forecast period. The USA is the manufacturing hub of the aerospace industry with presence of a large number of OEMs, tier players, aircraft tape suppliers, distributors, and airlines. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing market for aircraft tapes during the forecast period, driven by the opening of assembly plants from Boeing and Airbus in China, upcoming indigenous aircraft programs (C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), increasing defense budget of emerging economies such as China and India, and increasing aircraft fleet size.

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirement related to market assessment, competitive benchmarking, sourcing and procurement, target screening, and others, please send your inquiry to [email protected]

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

