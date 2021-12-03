Covid-19 Impact on Glass Microspheres Market to Show Incredible Growth by 2027

The Glass Microspheres Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Glass Microspheres market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Glass Microspheres Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Glass Microspheres Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

The 3M Company

PQ Corporation

Omya International AG

Sinosteel Maanshan New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Dennert Poraver GmbH

Sigmund Lindner GmbH

Dicalite Management Group, Inc.

SWARCO AG

Silbrico Corporation

Bublon GmbH

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Glass Microspheres Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2020-25. According to the report –

The demand for glass microspheres is highly subjected to the growth of the end-use industries where these microspheres are used. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the business world on an unprecedented scale. It has caused the closures of business operations, the stoppage of factory outputs, and the disruption to global manufacturing industries and their supply chain. Major end-use industries, such as automotive, building & construction, and consumer goods, have significantly been affected. Despite short-term demand fiasco due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Stratview Research’s estimates suggest that the global glass microspheres market would be able to cross US$ 3.8 billion by 2025, expecting a hefty recovery after a downfall in 2020.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Application Type:

Based on the application type, the market is classified as plastics & rubber, paints & coatings, construction materials, agriculture materials, life sciences & pharmaceutical, and others. Paints & coatings are likely to remain the most dominant application, in terms of value, in the glass microspheres market during the forecast period. Glass microspheres reduce resin demand due to their lowest surface area; reduce volatile organic compound, shrinkage, and drying time by increasing solid content; provide good filling on uneven substrates; and provide lower viscosity compared to conventional fillers. In contrast to white inorganic pigments, such as TiO2, the glass microspheres efficiently reflect UV, Vis, and NIR radiations.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, all regions are expected to mark a huge decline in 2020 in the wake of the rapid spread of the pandemic. Europe, which is currently holding the leading position, will manage its lead in the global market by 2025. Germany is the growth engine of the European glass microspheres market. Increased demand for glass microspheres in fuel-efficient vehicles and energy-efficient homes in the region is behind the dominance of Europe in the world. The short-term market demand is challenging in the European region with Italy, Russia, the UK, and Spain being severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Asia-Pacific, from 2021 onwards, is estimated to heal up with the fastest pace. China, India, and Japan are estimated to remain the major markets for glass microspheres in the region. There has been a growing presence of regional companies in the market.

Custom Research:

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

