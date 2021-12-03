Aircraft Antenna Market: Competitive Analysis and Global Outlook 2020-2025

Stratview Research has published a report on the Aircraft Antenna Market Segmented by Platform Type (Aircraft, UAV), by End-User type (OEM, Aftermarket), by Application Type (Communication, Navigation & Surveillance), by Frequency band Type (VHF & UHF Band, Ka/Ku/K Band, HF Band, X Band, C Band, Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the presented report, Aircraft Antenna Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The rising demand for durable and competent aircraft antennas and the growing number of aircraft deliveries are expected to underpin the growth of the global aircraft antenna market. Further, the upsurge in the application of unmanned aerial vehicles in the military sector for critical defense missions and rescue operations is further expected to bolster the aircraft antenna market in the emerging economies.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Aircraft Antenna Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as communication, and navigation & surveillance. The navigation & surveillance segment was estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be ascribed to the rise in bandwidth and the usage of high frequencies for navigation & surveillance by aircraft.

In terms of regions, the North American region was anticipated to be the largest market for aircraft antenna in 2018. Further, the aircraft antenna market is expected to register significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming five years owing to the rising aviation passenger traffic and the consequent claim for new commercial aircraft. The growing demand for next-generation advanced aircraft antennas from the emerging economies is also estimated to bolster the growth of the Asia-Pacific’s aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Brazil, and India have an enormous growth potential for the aircraft antenna market, as governments of these countries have paced up their defense expenditure to boost their civil & commercial and military aircraft fleet.

