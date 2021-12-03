Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Growth and Forecast To 2027 Covid-19 Analysis

The Aircraft Interior Plastics Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Aircraft Interior Plastics market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Aircraft Interior Plastics Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

Safran SA

Triumph Group

Jamco Corporation

Diehl Group

Collins Aerospace

FACC AG

The Gill Corporation

Encore Aerospace LLC

AIM Altitude.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Aircraft Interior Plastics Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2020-25. According to the report –

The aircraft interior plastics market was estimated is likely to witness a colossal decline in 2020 to set foot below the level of 2014 in 2020. Previous pandemic/recessions, such as SARS (2003), The Great Recession (2008), and MERS (2015), have led to a strong decline in the aviation industry followed by a quick recovery, forming a V-shape recovery. Considering the same, the COVID-19 is also likely to depict a V-shape recovery; however, the decline would be extremely deeper than any other previous downturns. Stratview Research’s estimates advocate the aircraft interior plastics market to reach US$ 3.2 billion in 2025.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Material Type:

The market is firstly segmented based on the material type as epoxy plastics, phenolic plastics, PPS plastics, PEI plastics, PASU plastics, PA plastics, PC plastics, and other plastics. Epoxy and phenolic plastics are the top two materials in the market with their widescale usage in sandwich panels. PASU family also holds significant share among thermoplastics, driven by its usage in interior decorative parts. High-performance thermoplastics, such as PEI and PPS, have also notable share in cabin interiors.

Based on Region:

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest region for aircraft interior plastics during the forecast period. However, its commercial aircraft segment has been experiencing various challenges, mainly due to the grounding of B737 Max severely affecting both linefit as well as retrofit demand. Airlines, particularly with the huge B737 Max fleet, are reluctant to take their other aircraft out for service and are deliberately delaying their interior retrofit programs. These factors have led Europe to surpass North America in the commercial aircraft segment. The resumption in the production of B737 Max coupled with large aircraft fleet size for all commercial and regional aircraft as well as general aviation is likely to maintain North American’s overall lead in the market.

Custom Research:

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

