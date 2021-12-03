Air Source Heat Pump Market Will Record an Upsurge in Revenue during 2021-2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Air Source Heat Pump Market Segmented by Product Type (Air-to-Air, Air-to-Water), by Application Type (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the presented report, Air Source Heat Pump Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The major driving factor bolstering the demand for air source heat pump is favorable regulatory framework along with clean cooling & heating programs to encourage the adoption of conventional Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) units.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Air Source Heat Pump Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as air-to-air and air-to-water. The air-to-air segment is expected to govern the market as it can either be used as an effective way of complementing the existing conventional heating and cooling system or as a stand-alone system, making its adoption suitable. It is preferred over ground source heat pump units, owing to zero expenses for ground works and cost effectiveness.

Based on the application type, the air source heat pump market is segmented as residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment dominates the market driven by the rising awareness toward reduction of energy bills along with the shifting trends to improve living standards, increasing adoption of innovative technologies, rising demand for high-level comfort, and efforts to improve air quality.

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the dominant market for air source heat pump market during the forecast period, owing to the growing concerns to effectively hold the reins of carbon footprint blended with the introduction of government initiatives to encourage the adoption of heat pump units.

What else are available in this report?

The answer lies in the TOC and other details. Take a sneak-peek into the TOCs of this report.

Report Scope

Report Objectives

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Breakdown of Primary Interviews by Region, Designation, and Value Chain

Data Analysis and Triangulation

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirements, please send your inquiry to [email protected] Or connect with our experts at +1-313-307-4176.

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with insightful market data to aid strategic decision making. These exclusive reports are the result of exclusive research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, composites, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and more.