Covid-19 Impact on Engineering Plastics Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2027

The Engineering Plastics Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Engineering Plastics market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Analysis of Engineering Plastics Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Engineering Plastics Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Solvay SA

Celanese Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

SABIC

Evonik Industries AG

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Engineering Plastics Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2021-26. According to the report –

Engineering plastics market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The prime factor that is contributing to the demand for engineering plastics is mainly the rapidly increasing demand from automotive sector to manufacture lightweight vehicles. Increasing penetration of engineering plastics in the construction sector is also a major factor driving the growth of the market. Engineering plastics are gaining popularity in the construction sector due to their versatility, strength-to-weight ratio, durability, and corrosion-resistance properties.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Product Type:

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyamide, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyesters, polyacetals, fluoropolymers, peek, polyphenylene sulfide, polyphenylene oxide, PMMA, and others. The thermoplastic polyesters segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. On the other hand, the polyacetal segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Thermoplastic polyesters are the most widely used engineering plastics across the world and their popularity is mainly due to their high strength-to-weight-ratio, lightweight, excellent chemical resistance, and easy recyclability properties.

Based on Region:

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period, with China, Japan, and India being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities. The growth of the region’s market is mainly driven by the increasing urbanization, and substitution of many metals by suitable engineering plastics in various industries, such as packaging and automotive. Increasing automotive production in the region is one of the major factors driving the growth of the region’s market. The abundant availability of raw materials in the region is a core factor that is propelling the growth of the market.

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

