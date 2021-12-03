Covid-19 Impact on Prepreg Laminates Market to Witness Mounting Growth in Approaching Time

The Prepreg Laminates Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover market intelligence and information for a period of years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020. To comprehend the current market scenario, future demand, or the growth opportunities of Prepreg Laminates market at the global, regional as well as country-level, this report serves to be a useful reference for all the industrial players. The delegates at Stratview Research have compiled the reports post thorough analysis of historical records, interviews with the industry players, and thorough primary and secondary research. The data sets provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in formulating growth strategies and identifying plain-sailing opportunities present in the market.

Click Here To Get A Free Sample Report @

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/968/prepreg-laminates-market.html#form

Analysis of Prepreg Laminates Market Key Manufacturers:

According to the report, the Prepreg Laminates Market includes suppliers, product manufacturers, and OEMs. Following is a list of the Key Players in this market.

Bond-Laminates GmbH

ISOVOLTA AG

Norplex Micarta

PolyOne Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Toray Advanced Composites.

Growth drivers and Market Value:

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the Prepreg Laminates Market value and growth drivers over the trend period of 2020-25. According to the report –

Prepreg laminate is a niche market and is registering an increased usage in high-performance applications. The prepreg laminates market holds a minuscule share of the entire composite panels & sheets market but could not escape themselves from the pandemic. The pandemic impeded the growth trajectory of both thermosets as well as thermoplastic prepreg laminates in all the major end-use industries.

The short-term scenario seems challenging for the market participants due to fading demand and production halts. Stratview Research’s forecast model, based on the past industry trends (the Great Recession, SARS, Industrial Recession, etc.) and primary interview results with the major market participants and industry experts, indicates that the demand for prepreg laminates is likely to be plateaued in 2020 and then register sequential growth till 2025, ultimately driving the market to reach US$ 130-million mark in 2025.

Segment Analysis:

Based on Resin Type:

Based on the resin type, the prepreg laminates market is segmented into thermoplastic prepreg laminates and thermoset prepreg laminates. Thermoplastic prepreg laminate is expected to maintain its lead in the market in years to come. Compared with thermoset prepreg composites, thermoplastics are less brittle and have a higher resistance to impact loading. Thermoplastic prepreg laminates are gaining market traction in c-class components, especially in assembly ones, in the latest aircraft programs including B787 and A350XWB. Despite witnessing a hefty decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the thermoplastic prepreg laminates market is expected to mark a healthy recovery from 2022 onwards.

Based on Region:

Despite being the worst-hit region by the COVID-19 pandemic, Europe is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market in the coming five years as well. The region’s market is estimated to heal up gradually with Airbus being the largest customer of prepreg laminates in the region. Germany, France, and the UK are the major markets in the region. The supply chain of the region’s market is extremely persuasive with the presence of several industry stakeholders in the region.

Asia-Pacific, a relatively small market, is likely to heal up with the fastest pace in the post-pandemic market scenario. The region’s demand will be driven by a host of factors including an expected increase in the demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China; upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi SpaceJet); and increasing penetration of composites in the building & construction industry. China, Japan, and Australia are projected to be the growth engines of the region’s market.

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirement related to market assessment, competitive benchmarking, sourcing and procurement, target screening, and others, please send your inquiry to [email protected]

Wish to know more assumptions about the study? Click here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/968/prepreg-laminates-market.html

Research Methodology &Features –

This report offers in-depth insights and is the result of detailed research methodology through secondary research, extensive primary interviews with industry key players, and statistical tools. The report provides vital information related to the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Key success factors & more.

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm helping its users tract the ever-evolving market scenarios through its market reports. It offers most grainy market segmentation in all the industries. Connect with Stratview Research at –

E-mail: [email protected] Direct: +1-313-307-4176